yOUcash (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.51

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $1.04 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,417,397,990 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

