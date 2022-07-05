ZKSpace Hits 1-Day Volume of $571,680.00 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $571,680.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00145538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00867994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00095504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

