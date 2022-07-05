Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 8,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,535. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

