Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sri Srinivasan Sells 31,221 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

