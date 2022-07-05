Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

OIH traded down $16.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.22. 52,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

