Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 128,000 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,626. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

