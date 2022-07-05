Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. SomaLogic makes up 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in SomaLogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

