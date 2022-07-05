Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $13.40 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,403,000. CF Industries makes up 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,682. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

