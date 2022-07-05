Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

Shares of MDB traded up $26.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,740. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.48 and a 200 day moving average of $364.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,629 shares of company stock valued at $31,500,171. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.