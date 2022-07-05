Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 23,246 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.41 on Tuesday, hitting $188.66. 58,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.