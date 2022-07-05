Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 458,321 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,321 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 8,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

