Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 234,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,591,000. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 198,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,021. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

