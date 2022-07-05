Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. 7,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.