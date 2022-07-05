Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,493,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 243,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

