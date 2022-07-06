1,172 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $215.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

