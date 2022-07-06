13,859 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,721,000 after purchasing an additional 748,096 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 442,190 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

