17,200 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

