1,902 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

NYSE:PGR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

