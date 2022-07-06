36,033 Shares in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Power REIT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

PW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,169. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.39. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

