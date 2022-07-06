45,693 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SJW Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

SJW Group stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

