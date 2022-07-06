48,300 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.