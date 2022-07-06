54,450 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

