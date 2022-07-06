5,566 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. 164,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

