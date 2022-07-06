69,613 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,042 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

RF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,114. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

