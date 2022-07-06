8,200 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

