Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) PT Lowered to €64.00

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($83.33) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF remained flat at $$38.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $65.40.
Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.
