ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ABB makes up approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

ABB stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.