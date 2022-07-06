AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.78-13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.01. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.53. 5,099,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,008. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

