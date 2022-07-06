abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

