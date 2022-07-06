ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0161

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $348,457.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

