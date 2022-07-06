Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.30 or 0.05687822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00246665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00616022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00074156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00517804 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

