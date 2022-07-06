AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,784,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,130.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

