Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 6,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,264,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after buying an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after buying an additional 496,512 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after buying an additional 979,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.