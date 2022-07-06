adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.42

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.42 and last traded at $84.12, with a volume of 181833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

