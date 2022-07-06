Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 5.7%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.74. 4,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 851,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $9,527,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.