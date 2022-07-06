Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £151.65 ($183.64).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($186.49).
- On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,086 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £141.18 ($170.96).
Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,004 ($12.16). The stock had a trading volume of 248,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,064.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,187.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 745.52. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 975 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,633 ($19.77).
About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
