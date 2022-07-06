Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £151.65 ($183.64).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($186.49).
  • On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,086 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £141.18 ($170.96).

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,004 ($12.16). The stock had a trading volume of 248,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,064.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,187.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 745.52. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 975 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,633 ($19.77).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.65) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($17.92) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.53) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.40 ($18.65).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

