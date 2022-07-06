Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00008946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $51.44 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,578 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

