Adshares Market Capitalization Tops $52.62 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and $1.31 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00009024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,575 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

