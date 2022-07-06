ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 344,754 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $908.29 million, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.23.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

