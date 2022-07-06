Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Shares of AMD opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

