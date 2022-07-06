Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE AVK opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.