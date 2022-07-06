Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE AVK opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.91.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
