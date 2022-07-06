AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

