AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get AEye alerts:

Shares of AEye stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. AEye has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AEye news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,215 shares of company stock worth $428,750. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AEye by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.