agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $118,064.48 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,463.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44.

AGL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its position in agilon health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in agilon health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after buying an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

