Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.06. 15,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,600. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

