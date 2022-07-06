Akroma (AKA) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $7,808.15 and $21.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.99 or 0.05688219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00074132 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

