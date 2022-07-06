Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day moving average is $217.79.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

