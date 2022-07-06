Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 493,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,179. The firm has a market cap of $963.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Alector has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

