Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

