Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.73.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 967,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,990,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alexco Resource by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

